5 Chargers, 4 Rams headline NFL Pro Bowl rosters after stellar 2026 seasons

The 2026 NFL Pro Bowl rosters were announced on Tuesday, and both Los Angeles-area teams will be well-represented at the annual contest.

The Chargers will send five players to the AFC roster for the 7-on-7 flag football game scheduled for early February. Quarterback Justin Herbert, in the midst of one of his best career seasons, was named to his second game and first since 2021, while safety Derwin James Jr. was named to his fifth game. Offensive lineman Joe Alt, linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu and kicker Cameron Dicker were all selected for the first time in their careers.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and place kicker Cameron Dicker warm up before a game on January 8, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Herbert has the eighth-highest passing yards total, 3,491, and the sixth-most passing touchdowns, 25, as he helps lead the team's offense, while James continues to anchor the Bolts' defense that has allowed the 10th-fewest touchdowns this season.

Alt was named to the roster despite playing in just six games this year before going down with a season-ending ankle injury. In that time, the team was 5-1. Dicker is 36-for-38 on field goals this year and hasn't yet missed an extra point. Tuipulotu already has a career-high in sacks at 13 and is just six tackles off eclipsing his previous high of 53 combined tackles.

The Bolts' five selections tied for second with the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions. The Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks all tied to lead the way with six selections.

Jared Verse #8 and Byron Young #0 of the Los Angeles Rams interact on the field on January 19, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Kara Durrette / Getty Images

For the NFC, four Rams found themselves on the roster, three of whom have been picked before. They're led by four-time selection and quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is in the midst of what could be his first MVP season, and two-time selections in wide receiver Puka Nacua and linebacker Jared Verse. Fellow linebacker Byron Young was named to his first-ever team in what is now his third season.

Stafford currently leads all quarterbacks with 4,179 yards and 40 touchdowns, which comes thanks in large part to the play of his receiving core, including Nacua. The third-year player leads the league with 1,592 receiving yards and is top 10 in touchdown catches.

The Rams defense has been led by the linebacking duo of Verse, named to his second consecutive team in just two professional seasons, and Young, who leads the team with 11 sacks this year.

The Pro Bowl games take place on Feb. 3 and include a series of events like flag football and skills competitions. San Francisco legends Jerry Rice and Steven Young will coach the two teams in the flag football game.

The New York Jets, the New Orleans Saints and the Minnesota Vikings were the only two teams that did not have a selection.

A full look at the Pro Bowl rosters is available below.

Ja'Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals runs upfield during the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl Games in Orlando, Florida. Perry Knotts / Getty Images

2026 Pro Bowl rosters

AFC Selections

Quarterback: Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills, fourth selection); Justin Herbert (Chargers, second); Drake Maye (New England Patriots, second)

Running back: De'Von Achane (Miami Dolphins, 1st); James Cook III (Bills, third); Jonathan Taylor (Indianapolis Colts, third)

Fullback: Patrick Ricard (Ravens, sixth)

Wide receiver: Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals, fifth); Nico Collins (Houston Texans, second); Zay Flowers (Ravens, second); Courtland Sutton (Broncos, second)

Tight end: Brock Bowers (Las Vegas Raiders, second); Travis Kelce (Chiefs, eleventh)

Center: Creed Humphrey (Chiefs, fourth); Tyler Linderbaum (Ravens, third)

Offensive guard: Quinn Meinerz (Broncos, first); Quenton Nelson (Colts, eighth); Trey Smith (Chiefs, third)

Offensive tackle: Joe Alt (Chargers, first); Garett Bolles (Broncos, first); Dion Dawkins (Bills, fifth)

Defensive end: Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns, seventh); Will Anderson Jr. (Texans, second); Maxx Crosby (Raiders, fifth)

Defensive lineman: Jeffery Simmons (Tennessee Titans, fourth); Chris Jones (Chiefs, seventh); Zach Allen (Broncos, first)

Inside linebacker: Roquan Smith (Ravens, fourth); Azeez Al-Shaair (Texans, first)

Outside linebacker: Nik Bonitto (Broncos, second); T.J. Watt (Pittsburgh Steelers, eighth); Tuli Tuipulotu (Chargers, first)

Cornerback: Derek Stingley Jr. (Texans, second); Pat Surtain II (Broncos, fourth); Christian Gonzalez (Patriots, first); Denzel Ward (Browns, fifth)

Free safety: Jalen Ramsey (Steelers, eighth)

Strong safety: Kyle Hamilton (Ravens, third); Derwin James Jr. (Chargers, fifth)

Long-snapper: Ross Matiscik (Jacksonville Jaguars, third)

Punter: Jordan Stout (Ravens, first)

Kicker: Cameron Dicker (Chargers, first)

Return specialist: Chimere Dike (Titans, first)

Special teamer: Ben Skowronek (Steelers, first)

Aidan Hutchinson of the Detroit Lions celebrates with teammates after winning a tug-of-war challenge during the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games on February 04, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images

NFC Selections

Quarterback: Matthew Stafford (Rams, fourth); Sam Darnold (Seahawks, second); Dak Prescott (Cowboys, fourth)

Running back: Jahmyr Gibbs (Lions, third); Bijan Robinson (Atlanta Falcons, second); Christian McCaffrey (49ers, fourth)

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk (49ers, tenth)

Wide receiver: Puka Nacua (Rams, second); Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Seahawks, second); George Pickens (Cowboys, first); Amon-Ra St. Brown (Lions, fourth)

Tight end: Trey McBride (Arizona Cardinals, second); George Kittle (49ers, seventh)

Center: Drew Dalman (Chicago Bears, first); Cam Jurgens (Eagles, second)

Offensive guard: Joe Thuney (Bears, fourth); Tyler Smith (Cowboys, third); Chris Lindstrom (Falcons, fourth)

Offensive tackle: Penei Sewell (Lions, fourth); Tristan Wirfs (Tampa Bay Buccaneers, fifth); Trent Williams (49ers, twelfth)

Defensive end: Aidan Hutchinson (Lions, second); Micah Parsons (Green Bay Packers, fifth); DeMarcus Lawrence (Seahawks, fifth)

Defensive lineman: Jalen Carter (Eagles, second; Quinnen Williams (Cowboys, fourth); Leonard Williams (Seahawks, third)

Inside linebacker: Zack Baun (Eagles, second); Jack Campbell (Lions, first)

Outside linebacker: Brian Burns (New York Giants, third); Jared Verse (Rams, second); Byron Young (Rams, first)

Cornerback: Jaycee Horn (Carolina Panthers, second); Devon Witherspoon (Seahawks, third); Cooper DeJean (Eagles, first); Quinyon Mitchell (Eagles, second)

Free safety: Kevin Byard III (Bears, third); Antoine Winfield (Buccaneers, second)

Strong safety: Budda Baker (Cardinals, eighth)

Long-snapper: Jon Weeks (49ers, second)

Punter: Tress Way (Washington Commanders, third)

Kicker: Brandon Aubrey (Cowboys, third)

Return specialist: Rashid Shaheed (Seahawks, second)

Special teamer: Luke Gifford (49ers, first)