AVP Manhattan Beach Open expected to pack the coastline this weekend

A stretch of the coastline in the South Bay will turn into one of the biggest beach volleyball parties in the region this weekend as the 2026 AVP Manhattan Beach Open begins.

Although the opening qualifier takes place on Thursday, the main draw runs Friday through Sunday, featuring Olympians, AVP stars and some of the best beach volleyball players in the world.

The tournament will be held just south of the Manhattan Beach Pier. Competition will begin at 8 a.m. each day.

The tournament was established in 1960 and is considered the longest-running and most prestigious professional beach volleyball event in the country.

Defending champions Taryn Brasher and Kristen Nuss Cruz return on the women's side, along with men's champions Chase Budinger and Miles Evans.

The champions earn a plaque on the Manhattan Beach Pier, cementing their names in local sports history. Fans can see that tradition up close during Thursday's Walk of Fame ceremony, when last year's winners will be honored and their plaques unveiled. The ceremony is free and open to the public.

General admission is free and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Organizers recommend attendees arrive early and bring sunscreen.