Pasadena announces new guideline for Rose Parade and Rose bowl

With the Rose Parade right around the corner, Pasadena has announced enhanced safety guidelines for the upcoming New Year's celebration.

Part of the overarching Tournament of Roses celebration, the Rose Parade and accompanying Rose Bowl has been a 136-year tradition for the Los Angeles County city, drawing visitors in from all over the country. The theme for this year's event will be "Best Day Ever." The committee selected sports icon and equality rights advocate Billie Jean King as the grand marshal for the celebration.

"We'll be all over the place and easy to find and easy to see but there'll be some invisibility as well," Police Chief Gene Harris said. "So there's going to be plenty of us in places you would not normally expect to see us."

Thousands are expected to camp out along the parade route and spectators can claim their sidewalk spots beginning at noon on New Year's Eve. Colorado Boulevard will be closed off to traffic at 10 p.m. on New Year's Eve and will remain closed until 2 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2025.

Rose Parade float on the parade route during the 128th Tournament of Roses Parade Presented by Honda on January 2, 2017, in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Rose Bowl Stadium parking opens at 4 a.m. on New Year's Day with pre-game activities kicking off at 1 p.m., with the game starting an hour later.

Authorities will be enforcing a zero-tolerance policy for alcohol, smoking, vaping and fireworks.

"So, if you're not coming here to just have fun, have a good time and make it so others can do it, you're probably going to run into folks in my department who are here with the express purpose of making this a safe event," Police Chief Gene Harris said.

A full list of guidelines and restrictions is available on the city's website.