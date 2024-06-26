Watch CBS News
Local News

$20,000 reward offered to find people who opened fire at Compton graduation party

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a $20,000 reward to hopefully help solve the deadly shooting that killed a 27-year-old man during a graduation party in Compton.

It happened at the East Greenleaf Boulevard and South Mayo Avenue intersection at about 7:45 p.m., near Compton College. Police believe that out of the approximately 100 people at the party, 6 people were struck by gunfire. Five of the victims suffered non-life-threatening wounds. 

The final victim, Robert Abdelkader III, died in the backyard

Abdelkader catered the party, which was at his mother's house. 

compton.jpg
A photo of the victim Robert Abdelkader III.  The Adkins Family

"I said, 'Oh my God,' and I heard the children running and screaming," mother Inez Tootie Adkins said a couple of days after the shooting. "I came outside to see my son laying there dead in my own backyard."

His family called for justice during a press conference announcing the reward. 

"Help me get a killer off the streets," Adkins said. 

Witnesses told Abdelkader's family that the suspects were two adult men who crashed the party. They were allegedly carrying weapons that looked like AR-15s. 

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. 

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the "P3 Tips" Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org 

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.