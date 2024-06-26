$20,000 reward offered to find people who opened fire at Compton graduation party

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a $20,000 reward to hopefully help solve the deadly shooting that killed a 27-year-old man during a graduation party in Compton.

It happened at the East Greenleaf Boulevard and South Mayo Avenue intersection at about 7:45 p.m., near Compton College. Police believe that out of the approximately 100 people at the party, 6 people were struck by gunfire. Five of the victims suffered non-life-threatening wounds.

The final victim, Robert Abdelkader III, died in the backyard.

Abdelkader catered the party, which was at his mother's house.

A photo of the victim Robert Abdelkader III. The Adkins Family

"I said, 'Oh my God,' and I heard the children running and screaming," mother Inez Tootie Adkins said a couple of days after the shooting. "I came outside to see my son laying there dead in my own backyard."

His family called for justice during a press conference announcing the reward.

"Help me get a killer off the streets," Adkins said.

Witnesses told Abdelkader's family that the suspects were two adult men who crashed the party. They were allegedly carrying weapons that looked like AR-15s.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the "P3 Tips" Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org