1 killed, 4 wounded after shooting near Compton College

Five people were shot outside Compton College on Friday night, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies said it happened at the intersection of East Greenleaf Boulevard and South Mayo Avenue at about 7:45 p.m. The shooting was not connected to the college, according to the sheriff's department. Crime tape surrounded what appeared to be a backyard party.

At least five people were shot, one of whom died, according to the Compton Fire Department. Firefighters said the victims were three women and two men. One of the men died while on the way to the hospital.

The CFD also requested the help of the LA County Fire Department.

A suspect description or motive was not immediately available.