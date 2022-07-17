Watch CBS News
20-year-old man shot and killed in Commerce

A man was shot and killed in Commerce early Sunday morning. 

The shooting was reported at around 4:10 a.m. in the 2200 block of Saybrook Avenue, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

Deputies were dispatched to the scene where the shooting occurred following reports of a "person down" in the area. When they arrived, they found the victim, a 20-year-old man, suffering from a gunshot wound. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin. 

Investigators were working to determine whether the shooting was gang-related. 

No other details were immediately available due to the ongoing nature of the investigation. 

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

CBSLA Staff
The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on July 17, 2022 / 11:05 AM

