20-year-old man shot and killed in Commerce

A man was shot and killed in Commerce early Sunday morning.

The shooting was reported at around 4:10 a.m. in the 2200 block of Saybrook Avenue, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene where the shooting occurred following reports of a "person down" in the area. When they arrived, they found the victim, a 20-year-old man, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Investigators were working to determine whether the shooting was gang-related.

No other details were immediately available due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.