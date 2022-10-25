20-year-old arrested for crash in Porter Ranch that killed 2 teenagers

Los Angeles police have arrested a 20-year-old man for the deadly crash in Porter Ranch that killed two teenagers and injured several more.

The suspect Alex Ceballos, who is still in the hospital, was arrested for murder and is being held on a $4.01 million bail.

The multi-vehicle crash happened on Saturday evening, just before 6 p.m. on Sunday. Ceballos was allegedly speeding on Reseda Boulevard south of San Fernando Mission Boulevard when he veered onto the wrong side of the road, hitting a total of three cars, one of which was parked.

In total 10 people, including Ceballos, were injured in the crash. Two teenagers, 16-year-old Magnus Joseph Robinson and an unidentified 14-year-old girl, died shortly after the collision.

Robinson was a student at Panorama City High School.

The others involved in the crash sustained moderate injuries but were expected to recover.