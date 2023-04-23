2 wounded in shooting at community center in Laguna Hills

Two people were wounded in a shooting at a community center in Laguna Hills, authorities said.

The shooting was reported after 10 p.m. Saturday in the area of Alicia Parkway and Paseo De Valencia.

"There was a social gathering taking place at the time but we only found two victims," said Orange County Sheriff's Sgt. Frank Gonzalez.

There, deputies responded, and discovered two individuals who had been shot. Both were transported to the hospital. Their current conditions were unknown. Both were men.

The incident was not considered a mass shooting. The suspect is not in custody.

Gonzalez said a motive remains unknown.

An investigation is underway.