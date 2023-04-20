Watch CBS News
2 wounded following shooting in Sun Valley

By KCAL-News Staff

Police investigating shooting that left 2 wounded in Sun Valley
Police are investigating a shooting that left two people wounded in Sun Valley late Wednesday. 

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the incident was first reported at around 8:45 p.m. after learning of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 7300 block of Vineland Avenue. 

Upon arrival, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. 

They were both rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. There was no information on their conditions. 

Investigators did not provide any information on a suspect or motive in the shooting. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

First published on April 19, 2023 / 9:20 PM

