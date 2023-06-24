2 women shot and killed at assisted living facility in Diamond Bar; suspect arrested

Suspect arrested after two women found shot to death in Diamond Bar

Two women were found shot to death Saturday in Diamond Bar, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at about 8 a.m. Saturday in the 23800 block of Sapphire Canyon Road, slightly east of the 57 Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

"A person of interest is detained in connection with the two deaths in this case where foul play is suspected," the Sheriff's Information Bureau reported, adding that there were no community safety concerns.

The incident appears to have happened at an assisted living care facility, Happy Home Care For The Elderly, which is located on Sapphire Canyon Rd.

Deputies reported that they had arrested Jianchun Li, a live-in caretaker at the facility, in connection with the shooting.

The sheriff's Homicide Bureau urged anyone with information about the deaths to call them at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477