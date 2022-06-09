2 wanted in hit-and-run crash that severely injured Arleta father

An Arleta father is fighting for his life after being severely injured in a hit-and-run crash with a stolen U-Haul van.

According to the LAPD, a stolen U-Haul van driving westbound on Osborne Street ran a red light at Beachy Avenue, slamming into a Toyota Yaris. The Yaris' driver, 43-year-old Christian DeOro, suffered severe injuries and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in critical condition.

Security video from a home overlooking the intersection showed several people running over to help DeOro immediately after the U-Haul van T-boned the Yaris. DeOro's sister, Christie, said in a Gofundme that he had been on his way to pick up his son from work.

Since the crash, DeOro has undergone several surgeries to fix multiple fractures to his knee, ribs, hips, and pelvis. Police say DeOro is his mother's caretaker who takes her to weekly dialysis appointments, and a single father of three children, including a daughter who is graduating from Arleta High School on Thursday.

(credit: LAPD)

Two people were in the U-Haul at the time of the crash and ran from the area on foot. Police did not give a description of them, but surveillance images released of them walking through an alley show one of them wore a red shirt and a black baseball cap with a red brim, while the second person wore light-colored pants, a white shirt with possible stripes, a light blue jacket or hooded sweatshirt, and a light-colored hair covering.

A $25,000 reward is available to anyone with information leading to an arrest and conviction in this hit-and-run crash. Anyone with information about the crash or the suspects can call LAPD Traffic Detective Wade at (818) 351-6391.