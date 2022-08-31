2 toddlers taken from scene of Westlake District shooting that killed 2 men, wounded a third

Two young children were taken into protective custody after being taken from the scene of a shooting in the Westlake District where two men were killed and a third wounded.

(credit: CBS)

The shooting happened late Tuesday night in the parking garage of an apartment building at the corner of 6th Street and Bonnie Brae. The shooting suspect, who was found in a white car in an alley with the toddlers, is in custody.

"Our detectives are on scene. They have interviewed some witnesses, they're in the process of interviewing other witnesses, and looking at video that's attached to the building and surrounding areas," LAPD Lt. Ryan Rabbet said.

Police have given few details about the shooting, but did say the suspect had been in an apartment at the building with two of the men when they began arguing. It all led to shots being fired in the parking garage, where one man was pronounced dead. The second man was found with gunshot wounds in an alley, but died after he was taken to a hospital.

Neither of the men, who were in their 20s, were identified. Police did not give information about the third person who was wounded.

The toddlers are believed to be the children of the shooting suspect. One of the children was clad only in a diaper, while the second wore shorts and a sleeveless white shirt, but neither was hurt. They have been taken into the custody of Children and Family Services.