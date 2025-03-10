Watch CBS News
2 teenage girls wounded when gunman opens fire into group near Long Beach strip mall, police say

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Two teenage girls were wounded during a shooting outside of a Long Beach strip mall on Sunday evening. 

The shooting happened at around 9:15 p.m. near Anaheim Street and Elm Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department. 

During their preliminary investigation, detectives found that an unknown suspect or suspects fired multiple shots into a group of people in the area, striking the two victims. 

Police say that the teens took themselves to a hospital with wounds that were not believed to be life-threatening. 

SkyCal flew over the scene of the shooting, where multiple evidence markers were seen in the parking lot outside of what looked to be a donut shop. 

No further information was available on the suspects or a motive in the shooting. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

