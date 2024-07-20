2 teenage boys shot at street takeover in South Los Angeles

An attempted robbery at a street takeover in South Los Angeles led to two 15-year-old boys being shot, police said Saturday.

Officers received a call at 12:42 a.m. about two victims of assaults with a deadly weapon at a local hospital, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The suspect in the alleged attempted robbery shot the two teenagers, police said.

They went to the hospital themselves, with no ambulance, and were later listed in stable condition, according to LAPD.

Meanwhile, police said the suspect fled the scene.

Authorities have not given a description of the shooter or any other details.