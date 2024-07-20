Watch CBS News
Local News

2 teenage boys shot at street takeover in South Los Angeles

By Marissa Wenzke

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

An attempted robbery at a street takeover in South Los Angeles led to two 15-year-old boys being shot, police said Saturday.

Officers received a call at 12:42 a.m. about two victims of assaults with a deadly weapon at a local hospital, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The suspect in the alleged attempted robbery shot the two teenagers, police said.

They went to the hospital themselves, with no ambulance, and were later listed in stable condition, according to LAPD.

Meanwhile, police said the suspect fled the scene. 

Authorities have not given a description of the shooter or any other details.

Marissa Wenzke

Marissa Wenzke is a journalist based in Los Angeles. She has a bachelor's degree in political science from UC Santa Barbara and is a graduate of Columbia Journalism School.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.