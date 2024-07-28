2 suspects rob victim at gunpoint after following them from ATM in Culver City

Police are searching for two suspects who followed a victim from a Culver City ATM and robbed them at gunpoint on Saturday.

During their preliminary investigation, detectives were able to determine that the victim had visited a bank in the 5300 block of Sepulveda Boulevard at around 1 p.m., according to the Culver City Police Department.

"Two suspects followed the victim to the intersection of Culver Park Drive and Slauson Avenue," the statement said. "When the victim exited their vehicle to retrieve an item from the trunk, the two suspects boxed the victim in with their vehicles."

It was then that police say one suspect got out of the passenger side of one of the cars and pointed a gun at the victim, telling them to "run your pockets."

At the same time, a second suspect approached the victim and stood behind them, reaching into their pockets and removing an envelope of cash.

The suspects then got back into the cars and fled, both driving northbound on Slauson. Both are described as males wearing dark clothing.

Officers advise civilians to remain aware of their surroundings, do banking during daylight hours, conceal cash or any other money-related items, report suspicious activity and keep financial activity private, among other tips.

Anyone who may know more about the incident is asked to contact CCPD detectives at (310) 253-6120.