2 suspects hospitalized after LAPD pursuit ends in crash in Exposition Park

A pursuit came to a crashing end in South Los Angeles on Saturday night.

Officers began chasing a suspect who was allegedly armed with a gun at around 10 p.m. near Vernon Street on the northbound 110 Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

As the pursuit continued, the suspect exited the freeway and eventually crashed at S. Flower Drive and W. 39th Street, police said.

Both suspects were injured in the collision, requiring transport to nearby hospitals via ambulance, according to LAPD. Their conditions were not immediately known.

With SkyCal overhead, officers could be seen searching the area underneath the freeway overpass. It's unclear if they were searching for another suspect or the firearm that the suspect was allegedly armed with.

No further information was provided.