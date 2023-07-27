2 suspects arrested for attempted robbery at Fashion Island business

Police arrested two suspects for attempted robbery at a Fashion Island business in Newport Beach on Thursday.

Newport Beach Police Department officers flooded the scene at around 1 p.m. after learning of a possible robbery in progress at one of the many shops located in the 600 block of Newport Center Driver.

Officers took one of the suspects into custody inside of the store, and the other from the parking lot in front of the business.

While the circumstances leading up to their arrest remain unclear, both suspects were booked on suspicion of grand theft and conspiracy, NBPD said.

The suspects were identified as Los Angeles residents Calvin Maxwell Webb, 25, and Felton Levoy Binns, 26.

It was unclear what they took, if anything, prior to law enforcement's arrival.