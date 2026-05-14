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2 suspects arrested, at least $5 million in fake luxury goods seized in LA County warehouse raid

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
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Matthew Rodriguez

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Los Angeles County deputies seized at least $5 million worth of fake luxury goods in a warehouse raid this morning.

The raid was one of two locations deputies searched in downtown LA after following leads on the possession and sale of counterfeit goods, according to the LA County Sheriff's Department. Investigators also searched a retail store in the 500 block of South Los Angeles Street.

After combing through the warehouse, deputies estimated they seized between $5 million and $10 million worth of handbags, Hello Kitty toys, clothing and assorted other items. 

la-county-sheriffs-deputy-seize.jpg
Deputies seized an estimated $5 million to  $10 million worth of handbags, Hello Kitty toys, clothing and a host of other assorted items.  LASD

Deputies also arrested a man and a woman. They added that additional arrests or charges are possible as they continue their investigation.

Detectives urged anyone with information on the case to contact LASD's Major Crimes Bureau's tip line at (562) 946-7893. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the LA Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or through their website lacrimestoppers.org.

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