Watch CBS News
Local News

2 rescued by firefighters after rollover crash in Beverly Crest

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Two people were rescued after becoming trapped inside of their car during a rollover crash in the Beverly Crest area on Sunday. 

screen-shot-2024-02-18-at-4-58-21-pm.png
Aerial view of the scene of the crash via SkyCal.  KCAL News

The crash happened at around 4:15 p.m. in the 2400 block of Coldwater Canyon Drive near Franklin Canyon Park, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

With SkyCal overhead, firefighters could be seen extracting the occupants of the car involved in the crash. They eventually removed the roof of the overturned vehicle and loaded both victims into ambulances. 

They were both taken to hospitals in unknown condition. 

It remains unclear what caused the crash. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on February 18, 2024 / 6:26 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.