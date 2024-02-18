2 rescued by firefighters after rollover crash in Beverly Crest

Two people were rescued after becoming trapped inside of their car during a rollover crash in the Beverly Crest area on Sunday.

Aerial view of the scene of the crash via SkyCal. KCAL News

The crash happened at around 4:15 p.m. in the 2400 block of Coldwater Canyon Drive near Franklin Canyon Park, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

With SkyCal overhead, firefighters could be seen extracting the occupants of the car involved in the crash. They eventually removed the roof of the overturned vehicle and loaded both victims into ambulances.

They were both taken to hospitals in unknown condition.

It remains unclear what caused the crash.