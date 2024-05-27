2 people killed after car crashed, burst into flames in Wilmington

Two people died after a car crashed into a freeway overpass and went up in flames in the South Bay neighborhood of Wilmington early Monday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the scene in the 1300 block of North Alameda Street at 2:13 a.m. and found the car still ablaze, the department said in an alert.

"Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames upon arrival. Sadly, they found two occupants deceased inside the vehicle," the alert states.

Investigators have not been able to identify the age or gender of the people inside the car.

It does not appear any other vehicles were involved. No other details have been released as authorities continue to investigate.