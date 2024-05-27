Watch CBS News
Local News

2 people killed after car crashed, burst into flames in Wilmington

By Marissa Wenzke

/ KCAL News

2 people killed in fiery car crash in Wilmington
2 people killed in fiery car crash in Wilmington 01:13

Two people died after a car crashed into a freeway overpass and went up in flames in the South Bay neighborhood of Wilmington  early Monday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

Firefighters responded to the scene in the 1300 block of North Alameda Street at 2:13 a.m. and found the car still ablaze, the department said in an alert.

"Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames upon arrival. Sadly, they found two occupants deceased inside the vehicle," the alert states.

Investigators have not been able to identify the age or gender of the people inside the car. 

It does not appear any other vehicles were involved. No other details have been released as authorities continue to investigate.

Marissa Wenzke

Marissa Wenzke is a journalist based in Los Angeles. She has a bachelor's degree in political science from UC Santa Barbara and is a graduate of Columbia Journalism School.

First published on May 27, 2024 / 8:09 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.