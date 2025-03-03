Watch CBS News
2 people injured after wrong-way crash on the southbound 405 Freeway in Inglewood

By Chelsea Hylton

Two people were seriously injured after a wrong-way crash on the southbound 405 Freeway in Inglewood Monday morning.

The California Highway Patrol issued a Sig Alert around 3:49 a.m. for all southbound lanes. All lanes were open shortly after 5 a.m.

A wrong-way crash on the southbound 405 Freeway in Inglewood left two people with major injuries.  KCAL News

Officers at the scene said a wrong-way driver hit other vehicles, causing major injuries to two individuals. They were transported to a nearby hospital.

It is unknown why the driver began traveling in the wrong direction. 

