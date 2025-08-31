2 people injured after car collides with Metro A Line train in South Los Angeles

A vehicle collided with a Metro A Line train in South Los Angeles late Saturday night, resulting in injuries to two people.

The incident occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Wilmington Avenue and Willowbrook. According to Metro, the vehicle crossed onto the tracks at the Wilmington grade crossing and then fled the scene.

Two people were injured in the crash, though the severity of their injuries remains unknown.

In a statement, Metro said:

"Metro thanks the Los Angeles Fire Department for quickly responding to the scene when a southbound Metro A Line train struck a car that crossed onto the tracks at the Wilmington grade crossing in South Los Angeles. The vehicle fled the scene at the time of the incident. Metro offers its wishes for a speedy recovery to the two passengers that were injured during this accident. Metro reminds all drivers to be rail safe, pay attention to crossing gates and warning signs and always look both ways before crossing the tracks."