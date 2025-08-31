Watch CBS News
Local News

2 people injured after car collides with Metro A Line train in South Los Angeles

By
Iris Salem
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. With tenure spanning more than 17 years at CBS News and Stations, Ms. Salem has been a devoted contributor, defining digital news and delivering impactful stories.
Read Full Bio
Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

Car collides with Metro train in South Los Angeles
Car collides with Metro train in South Los Angeles 00:19

A vehicle collided with a Metro A Line train in South Los Angeles late Saturday night, resulting in injuries to two people.

The incident occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Wilmington Avenue and Willowbrook. According to Metro, the vehicle crossed onto the tracks at the Wilmington grade crossing and then fled the scene.

Two people were injured in the crash, though the severity of their injuries remains unknown.

In a statement, Metro said: 

"Metro thanks the Los Angeles Fire Department for quickly responding to the scene when a southbound Metro A Line train struck a car that crossed onto the tracks at the Wilmington grade crossing in South Los Angeles. The vehicle fled the scene at the time of the incident. Metro offers its wishes for a speedy recovery to the two passengers that were injured during this accident. Metro reminds all drivers to be rail safe, pay attention to crossing gates and warning signs and always look both ways before crossing the tracks."  

Iris Salem

Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. With tenure spanning more than 17 years at CBS News and Stations, Ms. Salem has been a devoted contributor, defining digital news and delivering impactful stories.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue