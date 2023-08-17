Watch CBS News
2 pedestrians hit by car in front of school in City of Industry

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

Two pedestrians were hit by a car in front of a school in the City of Industry Thursday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. 

It happened around 3:33 p.m. on Temple Avenue. Investigators said there were reports of girls fighting in front of the school before a vehicle slammed into two people. Investigators are looking into whether or not the crash was intentional. 

The identities of the victims or their conditions are unknown at this time. The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

First published on August 17, 2023 / 4:31 PM

