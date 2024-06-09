2 pedestrians dead after being hit by Amtrak train in Van Nuys

Two pedestrians were killed when they were hit by a train in Van Nuys late Sunday.

Firefighters were sent to the scene, located on the railroad tracks near 7600 Woodman Avenue, at around 9:30 p.m. after learning of the collision, according to a statement from Los Angeles Fire Department officials.

They arrived to find both victims, one man and one woman both in their mid-30s, dead at the scene. Neither of their identities has been released due to the ongoing investigation.

No other injuries were reported and none of the crew members or passengers on the train required medical assistance, firefighters said.

The train, an Amtrak Pacific Surfliner, was heading southbound when the crash happened.

No further information was provided.