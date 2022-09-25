2 men killed, woman injured when gunfire erupts in Compton
Two men were killed and a woman was injured in a shooting over the weekend in Compton.
The shooting unfolded after 9:40 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of S. Chester Avenue.
It was there that authorities arrived in response to a gunshot victim call and located to two Black men in their 20s-30s who had been wounded.
Both men were subsequently pronounced dead. A female victim was taken to a hospital where she was listed in stable condition.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately available.
The incident remains under investigation.
