Los Angeles

2 men killed, woman injured when gunfire erupts in Compton

By Iris Salem

/ CBS Los Angeles

Two men were killed and a woman was injured in a shooting over the weekend in Compton. 

The shooting unfolded after 9:40 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of S. Chester Avenue. 

It was there that authorities arrived in response to a gunshot victim call and located to two Black men in their 20s-30s who had been wounded. 

Both men were subsequently pronounced dead. A female victim was taken to a hospital where she was listed in stable condition. 

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately available. 

The incident remains under investigation. 

First published on September 25, 2022 / 7:06 AM

