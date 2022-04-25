2 LAPD officers, one civilian transported after pursuit ends in crash in DTLA

Los Angeles Police Department officers were in pursuit of a vehicle on Sunday afternoon that came to an abrupt end when a collision occurred.

As a result, two LAPD officers and one civilian were taken to nearby medical centers to treat injuries sustained in the crash that happened just before 4:15 p.m. on South Main Street in Downtown Los Angeles.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately known, but authorities disclosed that none of the injuries are said to be life-threatening.

Two other civilian patients are said to have declined medical transport.