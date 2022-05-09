2 lanes of 101 Freeway at Hollywood to be shut down most of the day for pavement repair

Two right lanes on a busy stretch of the 101 Freeway will be closed for most of the day Monday to repair a particularly damaged section of pavement.

The closure of two right lanes on the northbound 101 Freeway at Hollywood Boulevard started at 10 a.m. and is expected to last until at least 6 p.m., according to the Department of Transportation.

The work is being done to repair major cracks in the lanes of the freeway.

Two left lanes will remain open, but motorists should expect delays, DOT officials said.

The roadwork may also cause residents and businesses near that portion of freeway to hear more noise and vibrations than usual, and possibly dust from the construction work.

Caltrans urged drivers in the area to slow down and move over for workers.