2 Los Angeles area Pokémon card stores targeted by burglars, suspects in custody
Two separate Pokémon card stores were targeted by burglars early Wednesday morning, with two suspects allegedly linked to a Pico Robertson store taken into custody by police.
The owner of Gary's Pokémart in Woodland Hills shared surveillance footage from the shop, taken around 4 a.m., showing three suspects inside.
Suspects smashed the front glass door, cut through a gate and stole unopened boxes and card packs. According to the owner, about $5,000 in damage was done and $20,000 worth of Pokémon cards were stolen. The suspects fled in a silver sedan.
Around 5:40 a.m., another shop in the Pico Robertson neighborhood, PokeMall, was targeted by thieves. Like the Woodland Hills store, suspects broke in by cutting a gate and smashing glass.
Police detained a suspect at the PokeMall store, while another fled and was taken into custody about a block away. It is unclear whether there was a third suspect.
About five months ago, PokeMall was burglarized and thieves got away with about $10,000 of Pokémon cards.