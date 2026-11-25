Two separate Pokémon card stores were targeted by burglars early Wednesday morning, with two suspects allegedly linked to a Pico Robertson store taken into custody by police.

The owner of Gary's Pokémart in Woodland Hills shared surveillance footage from the shop, taken around 4 a.m., showing three suspects inside.

Surveillance footage from Gary's Pokémart in Woodland Hills. CBS LA

Suspects smashed the front glass door, cut through a gate and stole unopened boxes and card packs. According to the owner, about $5,000 in damage was done and $20,000 worth of Pokémon cards were stolen. The suspects fled in a silver sedan.

Around 5:40 a.m., another shop in the Pico Robertson neighborhood, PokeMall, was targeted by thieves. Like the Woodland Hills store, suspects broke in by cutting a gate and smashing glass.

Police detained a suspect at the PokeMall store, while another fled and was taken into custody about a block away. It is unclear whether there was a third suspect.

About five months ago, PokeMall was burglarized and thieves got away with about $10,000 of Pokémon cards.