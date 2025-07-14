2 LA County deputies agree to guilty pleas for helping businessman target his rivals

Two deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department have agreed to plead guilty in federal court for allegedly helping a cryptocurrency businessman intimidate his rivals.

Deputy Christopher Michael Cadman, 33, agreed to plead guilty in the coming days to conspiracy against rights and subscribing to a false tax return, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Prosecutors said another deputy, David Anthony Rodriguez, 43, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy against rights on Monday.

The two deputies allegedly helped track, threaten and intimidate people disputing with businessman Adam Iza, who also pleaded guilty to similar charges.

In August 2021, Cadman and an unidentified deputy allegedly held a man at gunpoint during a meeting at Iza's Bel Air mansion until he wired about $25,000 to Iza, prosecutors said. About a month later, Iza allegedly paid Cadman to pull over and arrest the same victim in Paramount, according to the Justice Department.

In July 2022, Rodriguez allegedly lied to a judge to obtain a search warrant that allowed him to track another victim's cell phone location via GPS, according to the DOJ. Rodriguez allegedly handed over the GPS tracking to other co-conspirators, including LASD detective Eric Chase Saavedra, who ran a private security company hired by Iza. Saavedra's company employed LASD deputies and other law enforcement.

The Justice Department said LASD deputies and other co-conspirators used the information to harass, threaten and intimidate the victim.

Saavedra also agreed to plead guilty to similar charges.

The Sheriff's Department said they fired Rodriguez in October 2023. The agency fired Cadman a year later in 2024.

"These alleged actions, as detailed in federal court documents, are deeply disturbing and do not reflect the values of our Department or the dedicated work of the vast majority of our deputies who serve with integrity," LASD wrote in a statement. "The Department has fully cooperated with the ongoing federal investigation."