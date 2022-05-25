2 killed after car slams into box truck, becomes wedged under big rig on 210 Freeway in Tujunga

Two people were killed after a car slammed into a box truck and became wedged underneath a big rig on the 210 Freeway in Tujunga.

The crash happened just before midnight Tuesday on the westbound 210 Freeway at La Tuna Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. A box truck and a big rig were parked on the side of the freeway when a Honda Civic hit the box truck, went up then down the embankment, and became wedged underneath the big rig.

Two people were killed in the collision – someone from inside the Honda Civic and the box truck's driver, who happened to be out of the truck at the time of the collision, urinating on the side of the road, according to the driver of the big rig, who witnessed the crash, and the CHP. It's unclear if there was more than one person was in the Honda Civic.

The big rig's driver was not hurt. The drivers of the box truck and the sedan were not identified.

Four lanes of the freeway were shut down for several hours while authorities investigated the crash and cleared the scene. The freeway was fully reopened at about 4 a.m.