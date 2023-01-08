Watch CBS News
2 killed, 1 injured when vehicle plows into building in Ventura County

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL NEWS

Two people were killed Sunday in a traffic collision in Ventura County and a third victim suffered serious injuries. 

The crash unfolded overnight in the 4200 block of Market Street. There, police responded to a call regarding a single vehicle crash into a building. When officers arrived, they located two victims deceased inside the vehicle. 

The victims were identified as Ventura residents, Antony Moctezuma, age 21, and Agustin De Paz, age 19. An additional passenger was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. 

"Preliminary investigation and evidence at the scene indicate that the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed prior to colliding with the building," police said in a news release. 

An investigation is underway. 

Anyone with more information about this crash was asked to call Chris Wilson, a traffic collision investigator, at (805) 339-4366.

