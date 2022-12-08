2 juveniles stabbed near Van Nuys High School

Police are looking into what led up to the stabbing of two juveniles near Van Nuys High School.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the incident was reported at about 4:20 p.m. at the intersection of Kittridge Street and Cedros Avenue. Both of the two juveniles were conscious and breathing when officers called for an ambulance.

Police said six men, believed to be the suspects, ran east on Kittridge Street after the stabbing.