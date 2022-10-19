2 hospitalized following reports of stabbing at John Marshall High School

Police are investigating reports of a stabbing at John Marshall High School in Los Feliz.

According to Los Angeles School Police Department, officers were dispatched to the campus located on Tracy Street at around 3:30 p.m.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately known, though two victims were reportedly attacked and hospitalized.

The suspect was also taken into custody and was being held in the school's counseling office as detectives continued to investigate.

It was not immediately clear if the two victims or suspect were students of the school.