2 girls recovering after being shot at gathering on Santa Monica beach

Two girls shot at gathering on Santa Monica beach

Two girls were recovering a day after being wounded in a shooting at a beach parking lot in Santa Monica.

The shooting Friday night unfolded along Ocean Front Walk on the north-end of Santa Monica. There, officers had responded to a large party, according to police.

"As they were approaching, officers heard multiple gunshots and the group scattered, including the shooter," Lt. Erika Aklufi said.

Two victims, described as a 14-year-old and 17-year-old, suffered gunshot wounds to their lower legs. Both were rushed to the hospital and are expected to survive.

"The victims did not see who fired the weapon or which direction the person fled," Lt. Aklufi said.

Santa Monica police urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 310-458-8451 or 310-458-8427.