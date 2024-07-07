Watch CBS News
Local News

2 deputies injured when vehicle collides at end of chase in Long Beach

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

Two deputies were taken to a hospital after a collision at the end of a chase in Long Beach, authorities said. 

The crash Sunday unfolded near Atlantic Avenue north of the 91 Freeway before 4:15 a.m., according to Jake Heflin, a public information officer for the Long Beach Fire Department. 

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the deputies had responded to the scene to conduct a traffic stop of alleged street racers. That's when a suspect vehicle rammed into the deputy's car, according to a watch commander with the LASD. 

A pursuit ensued, which is when the deputy's vehicle collided into the center divider and hit a tree. Heflin said one deputy had to be extricated from the car. The second was able to remove himself from the wreckage. One of the deputies has since been released from the hospital, while the second injured deputy remains hospitalized.

This is a developing news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available. 

