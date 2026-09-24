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2 dead in Hesperia small airplane crash

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
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Julie Sharp

/ CBS LA

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Two people died after a small airplane crashed in a rural area of Hesperia on Thursday morning.

A call came in to the San Bernardino County Fire Department around 9:58 a.m. about a single aircraft down.

According to SBCF, two people were dead at the scene, at Summit Valley Road and east of Maple Avenue, around two miles from Hesperia Airport.

Aerial footage showed the nose of the plane crashed into the ground in a rural area. Christopher Prater, SBCF spokesperson, said both people were found dead inside the aircraft.

No further information is available at this time. 

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A small plane crashed in Hesperia, leaving two people dead, according to San Bernardino County Fire. CBS LA

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