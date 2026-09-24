2 dead in Hesperia small airplane crash

Two people died after a small airplane crashed in a rural area of Hesperia on Thursday morning.

A call came in to the San Bernardino County Fire Department around 9:58 a.m. about a single aircraft down.

According to SBCF, two people were dead at the scene, at Summit Valley Road and east of Maple Avenue, around two miles from Hesperia Airport.

Aerial footage showed the nose of the plane crashed into the ground in a rural area. Christopher Prater, SBCF spokesperson, said both people were found dead inside the aircraft.

No further information is available at this time.