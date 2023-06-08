2 dead after robbery, shooting at Lancaster motel

Two people were killed during an attempted robbery turned shooting at a Lancaster motel late Wednesday evening.

According to a statement from Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the incident occurred a little before 9:10 p.m. in the 44000 block of Sierra Highway.

"investigators believe there were multiple suspects and the motive was robbery," the statement said. "When deputies arrived, they located one victim inside a motel room, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound."

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies also located another victim in the parking lot outside of the motel who was also suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead as well.

There was no information provided on the identities of either victim or suspects involved.

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact investigators at (323) 890-5500.