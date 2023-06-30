5-year-old boy and woman killed in head-on crash in Van Nuys

A five-year-old boy and a woman were killed, while four others were injured in a head-on collision in Van Nuys Thursday night.

KCAL News

According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the crash happened at around 9:35 p.m. in the 6400 block of Woodley Avenue.

Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department said a white Honda was traveling northbound on Woodley Avenue when the driver crossed over into the southbound lanes and crashed head-on with a grey Honda Civic carrying 4 passengers, including a 5-year-old boy and 60-year-old woman.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by LAFD shortly after they arrived.

The five-year-old boy was taken to the hospital in grave condition where he later passed away.

The other patients, two women in their 20s, and two men, one in his 30s and one in his 20s, were all hospitalized in "at least serious condition," firefighters said.

The crash remains under investigation.