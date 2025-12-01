2 critically injured in explosion at One Wilshire Building in downtown LA

Two people were critically injured after a possible explosion at a downtown high-rise building, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

LAFD said the two people were working in an electrical room on the 20th floor of the One Wilshire Building when the panel arced and injured them.

Firefighters did not find a fire or an ongoing electrical issue.

Crews are conducting assessments of the floors above and below the possible explosion.

LAFD said both of the victims were "believed to be in critical condition." Paramedics took the two patients to the hospital.

The One Wilshire Building is one of the area's "preeminent telecommunications" hubs, according to the LA Conservancy.

"The building has become one of the world's top telecommunications centers and is widely regarded in the industry as the single most important telecommunications hub in the Western U.S.," the conservancy wrote on its website.