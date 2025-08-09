Watch CBS News
Local News

2 California Highway Patrol officers hospitalized after rollover crash in Palmdale

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Two California Highway Patrol officers were hospitalized on Saturday after they were involved in a rollover crash in Palmdale. 

It happened at around 6:45 p.m. on southbound lanes of the 14 Freeway near Barrel Springs Road, according to CHP officials. 

Circumstances leading up to the crash remain unclear, but video posted to social media shows the CHP patrol car as it rolls over and ends up on its side. 

Both of the officers inside were taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution, but neither is believed to have suffered any sort of major injury, according to CHP officers. 

The CHP vehicle was the only one involved in the crash, according to the department. 

A SigAlert was issued at around 7:20 p.m. as the crash was investigated. It was lifted just before 9:10 p.m. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue