2 California Highway Patrol officers hospitalized after rollover crash in Palmdale

Two California Highway Patrol officers were hospitalized on Saturday after they were involved in a rollover crash in Palmdale.

It happened at around 6:45 p.m. on southbound lanes of the 14 Freeway near Barrel Springs Road, according to CHP officials.

Circumstances leading up to the crash remain unclear, but video posted to social media shows the CHP patrol car as it rolls over and ends up on its side.

Both of the officers inside were taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution, but neither is believed to have suffered any sort of major injury, according to CHP officers.

The CHP vehicle was the only one involved in the crash, according to the department.

A SigAlert was issued at around 7:20 p.m. as the crash was investigated. It was lifted just before 9:10 p.m.