2 bystanders injured after pursuit crash in Victorville

Two bystanders were injured after a pursuit suspect crashed into their car in Victorville last week.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said the suspect allegedly stole a 2025 Nissan Sentra from a parking lot earlier in the morning. Deputies found the car near the intersection of Seventh Street and La Paz Drive. The suspect, 25-year-old Adam Rodriguez, immediately sped away from deputies.

The chase lasted for about three miles before Rodriguez crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Palmdale Road and El Evado Road, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff.

Deputies arrested Rodriguez shortly after the crash. Paramedics took the two bystanders and Rodriguez to the hospital. They recovered from their injuries, and doctors discharged them within a week.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said Rodriguez was on parole for carjacking and was high on drugs during the pursuit. Deputies booked him for violating his parole, hurting people during the pursuit and possessing a stolen vehicle.

He's being held without bail at the High Desert Detention Center.

Deputies asked anyone with information on the cash to call investigators at (760) 241-2911. Those wishing to stay anonymous can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1 (800) 782-7463.