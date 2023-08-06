2 arrested in Irvine shooting that claimed life of 19-year-old man

Two people have been arrested in connection with a homicide in Irvine, police said.

The homicide unfolded in the area of Athel Avenue and Sego Street just after 12:30 p.m. last Thursday. There, officers and first responders responded to the area following calls that a man had been shot multiple times.

When they arrived, they transported the victim, identified as Nicholas Alistair Neaimi-Pour, 19, to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

During their investigation, police learned that Neaimi-Pour entered a Mercedes that pulled along the east curb of Athel Ave. A short time later, a white Honda Civic pulled alongside. A man from the Honda exited and opened fire on Neaimi-Pour, striking him multiple times.

Neaimi-Pour exited the Mercedes and collapsed in the street. A resident provided medical aid until first responders arrived.

Detectives obtained information about two possible suspects and executed a search warrant for a home nearby.

"Jayden Browndorf, 21, of Irvine and Noah Farmer, 22, of Tustin were arrested without incident," police said in a news release.

Both suspects were booked for homicide and transported to the Orange County Jail. An investigation continues.

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective Mudassar Mahmood at 949-724-7244 or email mmahmood@cityofirvine.org.