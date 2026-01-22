2 alleged members of transnational crime ring arrested in Los Angeles

Los Angeles police arrested two alleged members of a transnational crime ring that has been targeting jewelry stores and retail businesses in the U.S., U.K. and Canada for the past decade.

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested Constantin Totoi, 38 and European Muntaneu, 25, but investigators are still searching for six more suspects believed to be connected to the organized theft group.

As of Jan. 22, detectives are still searching for the following people:

Raytan Muntaneu, 26

Acunta Muntean, 40

Proctor Muntean, 25

Anghel Bazill, 28,

Ioan Markus, 30

Retan Varga, 28

Raytan Muntaneu, 26 Acunta Muntean, 40 and Proctor Muntean, 25. LAPD

During its month-long investigation, the LAPD said it worked with several law enforcement agencies, including the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and the Jewelers' Security Alliance, to identify the suspects.

Investigators believe the suspects have been committing thefts since at least 2016, with a recent case in LA on Dec. 16.

After serving a search warrant, detectives recovered watches, jewelry and clothing stolen during some of the thefts. They also found several fake IDs and passports.

Ioan Markus, 30 Anghel Bazill, 28 and Retan Varga, 28 LAPD

Detectives asked for help finding the remaining suspects. Anyone with information on the case can contact Detective Jose Hidalgo at (213) 713-2932, or call the LAPD at 1(877) 527-3247.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact LA Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or via their website, lacrimestoppers.org.