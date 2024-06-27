Los Angeles man arrested in 1984 cold case murder in Roseville

ROSEVILLE – An arrest has been made 40 years after a 69-year-old woman was killed in Roseville, authorities announced on Thursday.

In 1984, 69-year-old Madeline Garcia was attacked on the 300 block of Atlantic Street in Roseville and dragged into an alley where she was murdered, authorities said.

Detectives worked diligently and pursued all leads, the police department said, in an attempt to identify the suspect. Many of the officers and detectives who investigated the case have since retired, but the investigation continued.

Placer County District Attorney investigators and Roseville Police Department detectives continued to look through available evidence and submitted samples to forensic laboratories.

This is what authorities said led them to 59-year-old Richard Moore of Los Angeles, who was arrested on Thursday and booked into jail in connection with Garcia's killing.

According to the Sacramento News and Review, Garica was killed on Sept. 26, 1984.

Based on booking records at the Los Angeles County Jail, Moore would have been 19 years old at the time of Garcia's attack.

Moore will be transported to Placer County where he will be arraigned at a later time.