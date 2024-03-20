19-year-old arrested for fatal hit-and-run in Arleta in Aug. 2023

A 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash in Arleta back in August of 2023.

The crash happened on Aug. 12 at around 10:50 p.m., according to Los Angeles Police Department officers.

They say that the driver of a black Infiniti sedan, heading westbound on Van Nuys Boulevard at a high rate of speed, veered to the right to pass another car when they hit a bicyclist heading in the same direction.

"The force of the collision caused the bicyclist to be thrown in a northwest direction, colliding with a parked car before coming to rest on the sidewalk," the LAPD statement said.

The victim, identified as 44-year-old Los Angeles man David Rodriguez, was pronounced dead at the scene.

After months of investigation, LAPD detectives were able to identify Daniel Antonio Garcia of Panorama City as the alleged driver behind the wheel of the Infiniti. He was arrested on Monday and booked on suspicion of felony hit-and-run causing death.

Anyone with further information was asked to contact LAPD at (818) 644-8036.