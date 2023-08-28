17-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles; police searching for suspects

Police are searching for three suspects who fled from the scene of a crash in South Los Angeles early Sunday morning, leaving a 17-year-old dead.

Los Angeles Police Department says that the crash happened at around 1 a.m. near West Adams Boulevard and Arlington Avenue, when one of the cars, traveling eastbound on West Adams Blvd., collided with a car going southbound on Arlington Ave. The collision caused both cars to veer into a wall.

Three occupants of the vehicle traveling eastbound go out of the car and ran from the area on foot, prior to officers' arrival.

The 17-year-old boy, who remains unidentified, was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, a 20-year-old woman, was taken to a nearby hospital. Her condition is unknown.

There was no further information provided.