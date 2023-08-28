Watch CBS News
Local News

17-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles; police searching for suspects

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Police are searching for three suspects who fled from the scene of a crash in South Los Angeles early Sunday morning, leaving a 17-year-old dead. 

Los Angeles Police Department says that the crash happened at around 1 a.m. near West Adams Boulevard and Arlington Avenue, when one of the cars, traveling eastbound on West Adams Blvd., collided with a car going southbound on Arlington Ave. The collision caused both cars to veer into a wall. 

Three occupants of the vehicle traveling eastbound go out of the car and ran from the area on foot, prior to officers' arrival. 

The 17-year-old boy, who remains unidentified, was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, a 20-year-old woman, was taken to a nearby hospital. Her condition is unknown. 

There was no further information provided. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on August 27, 2023 / 5:07 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.