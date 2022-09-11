Watch CBS News
17-year-old boy fatally shot near house party in Garden Grove

Authorities say a 17-year-old boy was fatally shot in a street near a large house party in Garden Grove. 

The incident unfolded just before 11 p.m. Saturday in the 12500 block of Leroy Avenue. 

Police said the victim was taken to a hospital by family members where he died. His name has not been released. 

Anyone with more information or who may have witnessed the shooting was urged to call Garden Grove Police Department, Detective T. Ramirez at 714-741-5839.

First published on September 11, 2022 / 9:46 AM

