15-year-old girl hospitalized after being shot in Leimert Park

A teenage girl is hospitalized Saturday after she was shot by a teenage boy Friday night in Leimert Park while the two were playing around with a handgun.

Fortunately, the gun shot wound the girl suffered were not life threatening, according to City News Service.

Los Angeles Police Department officers received a call about shots fired at 11:25 p.m. on Friday.

The incident took place on the 1615 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

It's unclear at this moment if the boy who pulled the trigger is in police custody.