15-year-old girl hospitalized after being shot in Leimert Park

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A teenage girl is hospitalized Saturday after she was shot by a teenage boy Friday night in Leimert Park while the two were playing around with a handgun. 

Fortunately, the gun shot wound the girl suffered were not life threatening, according to City News Service. 

Los Angeles Police Department officers received a call about shots fired at 11:25 p.m. on Friday. 

The incident took place on the 1615 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. 

It's unclear at this moment if the boy who pulled the trigger is in police custody.

