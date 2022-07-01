Watch CBS News
14-year-old Nathan Edy Martinez reported missing from East LA

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

Authorities Friday were seeking the public's help in locating a 14-year-old boy who was last seen in East Los Angeles.

According to Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff's Information Bureau, Nathan Edy Martinez was last seen at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday near the 5100 block of East Sixth Street, near Garfield High School and Atlantic Boulevard.

Nathan is described as a Latino boy who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 147 pounds. He has black hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about Nathan or who knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the on-duty watch commander at the East Los Angeles Sheriff's Station at 323-264-4151. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

First published on July 1, 2022 / 1:28 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

