14 Studio City middle school students treated for alleged drug exposure

Los Angeles City Fire personnel responded to Walter Reed Middle School in Studio City early Thursday afternoon for a call of students allegedly exposed to some kind of drug.

Around 11:30 a.m., LAFD treated 14 students on-site. None were critical or in need of transport for further care.

The school is not closed, and there are no evacuations. It is not known at this time what the drug was, or how it got onto the campus.

This is a developing story.